Westlake Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.38. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

NYSE:WLK opened at $136.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. Westlake has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $143.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Westlake by 91.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Westlake by 37.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Westlake by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Westlake by 41.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

