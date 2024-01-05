Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.27.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 97.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,259.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.