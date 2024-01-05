Zacks Research Weighs in on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $7.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.26. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.12.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$88.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$93.44.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total transaction of C$249,193.60. Also, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total transaction of C$278,610.00. Insiders sold 267,752 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,297 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

