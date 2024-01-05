FY2023 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

