J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.
About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.