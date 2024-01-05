J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 83 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. SFI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $232.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average of $222.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.