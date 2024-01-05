Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.87.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

