Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $34,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit Realty Capital

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.