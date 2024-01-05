Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

CCI stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

