Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $29,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 20.5% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Chemours Stock Down 1.1 %

CC stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

