Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,361 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,177,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

