Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells 6,887 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 6,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $10,261.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,461 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $4,951.71.

American Well Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.03. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Well by 1.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Well by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Well by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in American Well by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

