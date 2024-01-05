John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Director Dean Garfield Acquires 1,021 Shares of Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Garfield purchased 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,754.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,754.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE HPF opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

