John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Director Dean Garfield Acquires 1,021 Shares of Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Garfield purchased 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,754.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,754.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE HPF opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.90.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
