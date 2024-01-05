John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Director Buys $16,297.71 in Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) Director Dean Garfield purchased 1,131 shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $16,297.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,297.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
JHI opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
