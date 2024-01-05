John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Director Buys $16,297.71 in Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) Director Dean Garfield purchased 1,131 shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $16,297.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,297.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

JHI opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

John Hancock Investors Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

