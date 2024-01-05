BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

BB has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 610,043 shares of company stock worth $2,209,270 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 348,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 113,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $3.26 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

