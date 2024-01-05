Brokerages Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Target Price at $26.40

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $873.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

