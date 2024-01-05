Analysts Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Target Price at GBX 3,770

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,770 ($48.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.84) to GBX 3,050 ($38.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.38) to GBX 2,500 ($31.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Diageo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

Diageo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DGE opened at GBX 2,732 ($34.79) on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,719 ($34.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,789.50 ($48.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,889.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,119.35. The firm has a market cap of £61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,662.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,860 ($36.42) per share, with a total value of £8,265.40 ($10,525.15). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 304 shares of company stock valued at $870,543. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.