Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th.

Get Genpact alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on G

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Genpact by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.