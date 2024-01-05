Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) PT at C$170.33

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$170.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$139.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$154.78. The company has a market cap of C$7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$131.46 and a 52-week high of C$189.82.

In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. In other news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

