Analysts Set Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Target Price at C$83.20

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.20.

LNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linamar Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. Also, insider Elliot Burger purchased 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.23 per share, with a total value of C$39,091.80. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,263. Insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

LNR opened at C$63.83 on Friday. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$56.78 and a 12 month high of C$78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.42.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.24. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Linamar will post 9.4289855 earnings per share for the current year.

Linamar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

See Also

