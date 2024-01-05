Head-To-Head Review: Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) versus IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Starbox Group and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A IDW Media -17.42% -25.73% -20.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Starbox Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Starbox Group has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Starbox Group and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starbox Group and IDW Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group $7.19 million 1.97 $3.60 million N/A N/A IDW Media $36.09 million 0.16 -$750,000.00 ($0.38) -1.13

Starbox Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

Summary

Starbox Group beats IDW Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in over 20 industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it offers network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

