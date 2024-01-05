Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,525 ($19.42).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.83) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.03) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.17) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,591 ($20.26) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,486.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,472.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.67. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,253.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of Antofagasta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.67), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($114,001.27). 65.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

