LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $37.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

RAMP opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in LiveRamp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

