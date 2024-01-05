Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $50.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE:NOG opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,384 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

