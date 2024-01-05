Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Target Price at C$12.48

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.48.

AAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.22. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.50.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.8049908 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

