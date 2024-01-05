Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $8.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

TME stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 918,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 184,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65,107 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

