Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after buying an additional 676,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,774,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 427,511 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,301,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,038 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

