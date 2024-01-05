Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $8.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.
RWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.02 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.52%.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
