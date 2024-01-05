Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $8.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

RWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RWT

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 293,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,777,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 509,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.02 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.52%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.