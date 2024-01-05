Comparing Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 8.21% 15.80% 7.45% HH&L Acquisition N/A -57.47% -0.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quest Diagnostics and HH&L Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 10 2 0 2.17 HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $146.62, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and HH&L Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.88 billion 1.60 $946.00 million $6.66 21.11 HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million ($0.14) -76.57

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats HH&L Acquisition on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

