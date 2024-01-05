Reviewing Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) & Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Venator Materials has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Venator Materials and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials -8.65% -8.18% -1.70% Dune Acquisition N/A -141.97% 18.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

29.0% of Venator Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Venator Materials and Dune Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials $2.17 billion 0.00 -$188.00 million ($1.74) -0.01 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A

Dune Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venator Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Venator Materials and Dune Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials 1 1 0 0 1.50 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Venator Materials currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,900.00%.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment consists of functional additives, color pigments, timber and water treatment businesses. The company was founded on April 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, the United Kingdom.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

