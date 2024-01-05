Head to Head Survey: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and Surmodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $99.50 million 0.07 -$43.70 million ($6.94) -0.17 Surmodics $132.58 million 3.64 -$1.54 million ($0.12) -282.48

Analyst Ratings

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Surmodics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Venus Concept and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 2 1 0 2.33 Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Venus Concept presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,696.61%. Surmodics has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.62%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Surmodics.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -43.69% -1,279.43% -32.53% Surmodics -1.16% 1.99% 1.24%

Risk and Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surmodics beats Venus Concept on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

(Get Free Report)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss and Venus Bliss Max for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles; and AI.ME an interactive, image-guided, and computer assisted system for fractional skin resurfacing. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for neurovascular, peripheral, coronary, and structural heart, and other markets, as well as manufacturing of vascular intervention medical devices, including drug-coated balloons, mechanical thrombectomy devices, and radial access balloon catheters and guide sheaths. The IVD segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as diagnostic and biomedical research markets. This segment offers protein stabilizers, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

