Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

Get Exelon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.