Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

