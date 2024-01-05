Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
