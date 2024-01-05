Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. Air T has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Air T Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

