Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

