BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
