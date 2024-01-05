BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LND opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.