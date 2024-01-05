Graham (NYSE:GHC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $687.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graham has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $702.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $24,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,418,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

