S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth $3,618,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile



S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

