StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TTNP opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TTNP ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

