StockNews.com Downgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $975.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $961.25 and a 200 day moving average of $900.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $627.39 and a 12-month high of $1,018.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

