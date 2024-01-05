Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Greif alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GEF

Greif Stock Performance

GEF stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Greif’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Greif’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 1.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Greif by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.