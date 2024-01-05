Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,136 shares of company stock worth $1,416,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 841,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 190,822 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

