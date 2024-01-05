Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $34.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AOSL. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.89 million, a P/E ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,569,902.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

