Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.44. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

Featured Articles

