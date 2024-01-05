Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM opened at $76.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

