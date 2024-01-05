Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $98.75 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $87,750.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,823.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $87,750.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,823.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,422 shares of company stock worth $8,076,345 in the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $51,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

