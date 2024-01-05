Steel Partners Stock to Split on Tuesday, January 9th (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

