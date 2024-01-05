Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

ALK stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,293,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

