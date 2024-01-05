Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of AX opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

