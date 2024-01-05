Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Brady alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. Brady has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $61.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 86.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.